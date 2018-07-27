Work starts on final phase of Inverness flood scheme

Morrison Construction is now on site for the largest phase of the Smithton & Culloden Flood Protection Scheme, which will protect 129 properties that would otherwise be at risk of a flooding during a ‘once-in-200-years’ event.

The £6.2m contract includes the replacement of a culvert between Lochlann Court and Redburn Avenue, the creation of flood storage areas in Culloden Park and Smithton Park, the removal of a culvert beneath Smithton Park and the removal of a culvert between the railway at Murray Terrace and Smithton Park.

The majority of works are due to be complete by the summer of 2019.

The Scottish government is funding 80% of the project costs with The Highland Council providing the remainder.