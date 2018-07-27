PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Fri July 27 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Work starts on final phase of Inverness flood scheme

Work starts on final phase of Inverness flood scheme

39 minutes The final phase of works to alleviate flood risk in the Smithton and Culloden area of Inverness has begun.

Morrison Construction is now on site for the largest phase of the Smithton & Culloden Flood Protection Scheme, which will protect 129 properties that would otherwise be at risk of a flooding during a ‘once-in-200-years’ event.

The £6.2m contract includes the replacement of a culvert between Lochlann Court and Redburn Avenue, the creation of flood storage areas in Culloden Park and Smithton Park, the removal of a culvert beneath Smithton Park and the removal of a culvert between the railway at Murray Terrace and Smithton Park.

The majority of works are due to be complete by the summer of 2019.

The Scottish government is funding 80% of the project costs with The Highland Council providing the remainder.

 

 

 

 

 

 

MPU

More News Channels