Work starts on first net zero carbon prison

Damian Hinds, minister for prisons and probation, along with councillor Jonathan Owen yesterday attended a ground-breaking ceremony at the site in the East Riding of Yorkshire to mark the commencement of the project.

The 1,500-bed Category C prison will be the first to be zero-carbon in operation and includes solar panels, heat pumps and more efficient lighting systems to reduce energy demand.

In a drive to reduce embodied carbon, Kier will use elements of modern methods of construction (MMC) as well as cement replacement for the build, along with bio fuel and renewable sources, including solar panels.

Construction of the new jail follows Kier’s successful build of HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough and supports the MoJ’s drive for platform design (PDfMA); the new prison is based on the blueprint of Kier’s design for HMP Five Wells, and part of the houseblock design used in the Accelerated Houseblock Delivery Programme.

Construction is expected to open up employment opportunities in the local area, with hundreds of jobs created during construction, and once built, 600 jobs in a range of fields will be created. Social value will be a key element of the project, with Kier committing to 50 sustainable employment opportunities for prison leavers, 50 apprenticeships, and upskilling 1,000 workers within its supply chain.

Additionally, Kier and the MoJ’s commitment to supporting rehabilitation will provide employment opportunities for serving prisoners and prison leavers through Kier’s industry-leading Making Ground initiative; including work opportunities for Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL) prisoners.

Completion is due in 2025.

Liam Cummins, group managing director of Kier Construction said: “Breaking ground at Full Sutton yesterday was a major milestone for this new prison. It builds on our successful partnership with the MoJ, where we have been operating successfully in close collaboration for the past decade.

“We will deliver this new prison as a cutting-edge facility, built on engineering excellence that we have utilised on other projects, and using innovative sustainable methods which will achieve net zero in operation.

“Alongside this, we’ll create hundreds of jobs throughout the lifecycle of the project, supporting local people and the supply chain, as well as providing opportunities for prisoners on release.”

Minister for prisons and probation Damian Hinds said: “The new prison at Full Sutton is a best-in-class example of how energy-efficient technology can cut costs for taxpayers and deliver state-of-the-art, modern prisons.

“The project will boost jobs in East Yorkshire and offer invaluable employment opportunities for up to 50 ex-offenders during construction – helping to cut reoffending and keep communities safe.”

Mace is the MoJ’s delivery partner and alliance manager for the HMP Full Sutton project since 2019.

Jason Millett, CEO for consult at Mace, said: “Mace has worked closely with the MoJ to deliver the New Prisons Programme, completing at HMP Five Wells earlier this year and bringing practical delivery experience to the entirety of the programme.

“The new prison at HMP Full Sutton is a world-leading example of how a focus on net zero development can create positive, sustainable change. This milestone is a fantastic achievement for our teams and demonstrates our strength in delivering against the decarbonisation agenda.

“We are excited to drive further innovation on the programme for the MoJ, creating social value and opportunities for local communities.”

Kier was recently named as a contractor on the £500m Accelerated Houseblocks Development Programme for the Ministry of Justice and last year completed the multi-award winning HMP Five Wells.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk