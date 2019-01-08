Work starts on infinity pool perched 210m above ground level

The pool will be built 210m above ground level at the top of the Palm Tower in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah development.

The 775m2 infinity pool – which will hold 930,000 litres of water - borders all four sides of the building, giving views across Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

Above the pool will be a podium housing a 51st level restaurant and a 52nd storey public viewing deck.

The Palm Tower will house a 289-room hotel on the first 18 floors with 432 apartments above, along with dining and leisure facilities. The tower is directly connected to the under-construction Nakheel Mall and its 350 shops, restaurants and attractions.

Currently, about 850 construction workers are on site at the Palm Tower and the number will rise to more than 1,500 when internal fit-out gets in full swing in the next few weeks.