Work starts on new Hobart road-bridge

The new bridge will cut journey times for 20,000 vehicles per day

The bridge, for the Tasmanian Department of State Growth, is the largest transport infrastructure project ever undertaken in the southernmost Australian state.

McConnell Dowell is responsible for the design and construction of the 1km-long four-lane bridge which is expected to carry up to 22,000 vehicles per day. The contract also includes construction of two enhanced major interchanges and a dedicated shared pathway for cyclists and pedestrians.

The Bridgewater Bridge will replace the existing lift-span bridge over the River Derwent which was built in the 1940s. It is expected that the new bridge will cut travel times and improve freight routes around Hobart.

With a strong focus on local involvement, McConnell Dowell has engaged local sub-contractors Batchelor, BridgePro, Hazel Brothers and VEC to maximise economic value for Tasmania.

The final design and construct contract was signed in July 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk