Work starts on new Wakefield district centre

CGI of City Fields District Centre

Harris CM is working for DeVeer Estates, the commercial arm of Berkeley DeVeer, on a 110,000 sq ft development that will be the district centre for the new City Fields neighbourhood.

The development, on Neil Fox Way in Wakefield, will consist of eight retail units (including a 24,500 sq ft supermarket), a children’s nursery, a management suite and 14 apartments.

City Fields is a 375-hectare development that is creating a new neighbourhood of more than 2,500 homes, a primary school, parkland and other public realm, connected via the new Wakefield East relief road. Harris CM is also currently building 77 houses at City Fields for Rula Homes.

The contractor is working alongside several other Wakefield based companies on City Fields District Centre including The Harris Partnership (architects) and HJ Consulting Engineers.

Harris CM chief executive Jason Adlam said: “When work completes in May 2023, this development will provide a focal point for City Fields and benefit both the development’s new residents and Wakefield as a whole, thanks to the new road connections to the city.”

He added: “This continues to be an exciting time for Harris CM and City Fields is an important contribution to our strong pipeline of work for the next 18 months, which puts us on track to hit £70m turnover in 2022.”

Harris CM’s most recent accounts show turnover of £27m for the year to 31st October 2020, up from £13m the year before.

