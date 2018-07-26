Work starts on old US embassy conversion

The former US embassy in Grosvenor Square is being converted into a hotel

Qatari Diar has appointed Careys Civil Engineering to undertake the construction work. Cost consultant on the project is Gardiner & Theobald.

The Rosewood Hotel will have 137 guest bedrooms, five restaurants, six retail units, a spa and a ballroom with space for 1,000 guests, at the prestigious and historic location.

The conversion has been designed by architect Sir David Chipperfield to “reimagine the spirit” of its original architect Eero Saarinen. The distinctive façade of the Grade II listed building will be retained.

Redevelopment of the building follows the relocation of the US embassy to Nine Elms earlier this year. Anticipated construction completion date of the asset valued at approximately £1bn has been set for 2023.

Qatari Diar chief executive Abdullah Al Attiyah, said: “Today, as we break ground at 30 Grosvenor Square, marks a momentous occasion for Qatari Diar. The opportunity to transform such an iconic address is something that only happens once in a lifetime and we are extremely proud to be responsible for it. We recognise the history of the building and are dedicated to sensitively redeveloping the former US Embassy into a new destination on Grosvenor Square.”