Working conditions dispute hits battery factory site

According to the Unite union, more than 30 construction workers have been suspended from the Johnson Matthey’s hydrogen gigafactory construction site in Hertfordshire for refusing to accept worsening conditions.

More than 30 workers have been suspended from the Johnson Matthey’s hydrogen gigafactory construction site in Hertfordshire for refusing to accept worsening dangerous conditions.

Johnson Matthey’s contractors, BGEN and Bilfinger, are also accused of disregarding mental as well as physical health, following two separate suicides on the site.

The £80m government backed project will produce hydrogen battery components for electric vehicles when it is completed.

According to Unite, safety breaches include no running water or heating, no cold weather PPE and inadequate ventilation despite the grinding of paint containing carcinogens.

The site was shut down by the operators for two weeks due to the health and safety concerns. However the issues have not only not been resolved but are worsening, Unite claims.

Johnson Matthey said it did not recognise the picture being painted by Unite. A spokesperson said: “Safety is always our number one priority and we take all possible steps to make sure workers have a secure working environment. We completely reject the union’s assertion of conditions at the site.”

A Bilfinger UK spokesperson said: “We refute the allegations regarding the disregard of physical and mental health and the claim that Bilfinger refused Union representatives access to the site. Bilfinger UK takes the health, safety and wellbeing of all personnel extremely seriously. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation and have taken precautionary steps in line with standard procedures. Our priority remains supporting our employees and maintaining a safe working environment. We provide our on-site team with wellbeing support and counselling, and continue to make these services available.”

However, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “There is something seriously wrong with the way the Johnson Matthey’s site is being run. Workers are being put in danger with their mental and physical health being totally disregarded by Johnson Matthey, BGEN and Bilfinger.

“The HSE needs to be on site now to launch an urgent investigation as well as Unite given access to the site to support members. Unite will not rest until the workforce’s concerns are addressed.”

The GMB union also has members on site. Its senior organiser, John Colquhoun, said: “Given the heart-breaking tragedy of two employees taking their own lives, you would think the employers would learn and reconsider the current morale on site, ensuring staff are supported, listened to and treated fairly.

“The recent suspension of around 30 employees who stood down due to the site being unsafe demonstrates they have learned nothing from the experience.

“GMB and Unite have continuously tried to gain access to the site to support our members to improve working relations, but we have been denied since day one. It is no wonder they are struggling to recruit and retain staff on site.”

Local Labour MP Chris Hinchliff said: “I am deeply concerned about the conditions and alleged treatment that construction workers have faced on this important project. Everyone deserves safe working conditions and fair treatment. When workers feel they aren't getting this, it is a reasonable expectation that their unions would be granted site access to properly assess the situation. I urge the contractors to engage constructively with the unions to resolve all ongoing issues as swiftly as possible.”

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