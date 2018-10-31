Workplace fit-out group expands into South America

Workplace designer and fit out specialist Contract Workplaces has become the latest organisation to join the United Workplace (TUW).

TUW consists of a handpicked collection of linked businesses that exchange best practices while recognising that each country and market have specific requirements. It was started by founding partners Fourfront Group in the UK and Amicus in Australia and has now has members in the Middle East, USA as well as South America.

Fourfront Group has a turnover of more than £160m and operates from an office in central London, a campus in Egham and a logistics centre at Heathrow.

Aki Stamatis, chairman of Fourfront and TUW, said: “Contract Workplaces add a new dimension to TUW. One of the many benefits of a globally connected network is the ability to share knowledge, market trends and industry insights on a global scale. We are really looking forward to sharing ideas, best practice and collaborating on projects with Contract Workplaces. Welcome aboard.”

Contract Workplaces began trading in 1996 and since then has worked with organisations such as Telefonica, Sony, CBRE and Roche completing almost 1.5 million square metres of design and fit-out work refurbishing a variety of work places. It claims to be the only regional specialist workplace design company capable of delivering projects right from concept to build, fit-out and completion. It has offices in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia and Mexico.