World’s first 17m electric telehandler for Flannery

L to R Gill Riley of GGR, Nicolae Manea of Faresin, Patrick Flannery of Flannery Plant Hire, Silvia Faresin of Faresin, Martin Flannery of Flannery Plant Hire, Giulia Faresin of Faresin.

The 17m telescopic telehandler was bought during last week’s Bauma exhibition in Munich Germany from UK dealer GGR Group and follows its purchase of the smaller, 6.26 full electric model in 2020, which Faresin introduced at Bauma in 2019.

The new 17m electric telehandler is part of the company’s ‘Big Range Full Electric” series, which comprises the 14.42, 17.40 and 17.45 models, offering maximum lifting capacities of 4.2, 4.0 and 4.5 tonnes respectively, with the design of the machines based on Faresin’s existing diesel-powered models.

The 14.42 electric telehandler offers a top lifting height of 14m, with the two larger models provide a lifting height of 17m.

Niall Hester, operations director at Flannery Plant Hire said: "We have found the 6.26 Full Electric to be very popular with customers. It is a well-built, reliable machine. Since purchasing the first electric telehandler in 2020, we have taken on a further five units and they have proven themselves in the field.

“As part of the collaboration between Faresin, GGR Group and ourselves, we called for the onboard Farmatics telematics system to be connected to the MachineMax telematics platform. All of the data from the electric telehandlers is now visible through the MachineMax dashboard for us and our customers.

“These machines are working on some very high-profile projects such as HS2, Thames Tideway and various Highways England projects. The feedback has been very positive.

“After Faresin’s battery technology developments, the obvious next step was to produce a range of larger machines. With our experience to date with the smaller electrics, we are confident that the new 17m will perform well as a construction machine. We are delighted to be part of its introduction to the market, with our purchase of the world’s first at Bauma 2022.”

Daniel Ezzatvar, marketing & special products director at GGR Group said: “The launch of the 17m electric telehandler is big news and has massive implications for the construction sector.

“Since launching in the UK in 2020, we have been on a journey of innovation and collaboration. With everything that has gone on in the world during that time, we have had an interesting set of challenges to contend with.

“After being the first to the market, it was reassuring to see this year at Bauma that other manufacturers have followed us into the arena. Based on what was launched in Germany, it appears that the accepted space for battery powered equipment in construction is on smaller plant, but we’ve demonstrated a much greater potential with the 17m full electric.

“Hydrogen and alternative fuel sources have their place too, but first the potential of battery powered equipment should be explored further. The responsibility of this is in the hands of manufacturers, who should be doing more to go bigger.

“The launch of the big full-electric range is testament to the level of feedback and collaboration that we have had from our partners. Flannery are trailblazers when it comes to green innovation. With this latest purchase, they have shown further commitment to both battery-powered equipment and the Faresin brand. We look forward to building on our relationship as we continue to work together.”

