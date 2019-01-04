WSP and Steer to produce southeast transport plan

Over the course of the next 18 months, WSP will work with Steer (formerly Steer Davies Gleave) to develop a 30-year plan for transport in the southeast.

“With significant changes in mobility, it is important to think with a ‘future ready’ mindset and be agile in dealing with new technologies and other mega trends that impact on transport,” said WSP director Adrian Hames. He said that his firm’s ‘future scenario toolkit’ would inform the modelling work needed to develop the transport strategy.

WSP is also doing similar work for Transport for the North, Midlands Connect and England’s Economic Heartland (the local authority transport alliance for Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge corridor).