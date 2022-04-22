WSP launches mass recruitment drive

WSP's London office at 70 Chancery Lane

The firm is looking to increase its UK and Ireland headcount from around 7,000 to 9,000 in 2022.

There are vacancies in rail, water, planning, highways and building structures, as well as business support functions including legal, finance and marketing & communications.

Two areas of particular growth are its earth & environment and advisory services disciplines, where it has vacancies for ecologists, climate specialists, digital specialists, economists and technical due diligence specialists.

Carol White, UK director of recruitment and HR operational services, said: “The ambition within WSP to recruit the best people in the industry to work on some of the UK’s most exciting projects is embodied by this significant recruitment drive.

“It’s truly exciting to see such investment in our business through its people, particularly when those working within the built and natural environment have vital skills to address the climate and biodiversity crises through their designs and advice.”

Chief operating officer Mathieu du Plooy added: “WSP has three core focus areas – its people, projects and clients. Recruiting and retaining the best people enables us to provide our clients with industry-leading designs and advice on some of the most innovative projects anywhere in the world.

“Our new growth strategy published last month made WSP UK’s determination very clear: we intend to build on our market-leading position across a number of exciting sectors, provide opportunities for our people to work on fantastic projects, and push our ingenuity forward to become future ready together. Our new and current colleagues will support the business in these ambitions.”

