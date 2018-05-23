PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

WSP strengthens transport team

23 May Consulting engineer WSP has added to its transport and infrastructure team in the UK with two new senior appointments.

David Stephens
David Stephens

David Stephens has joined WSP from CH2M as head of local government within WSP’s transport & infrastructure strategic business unit. He has been brought in to develop the £100m worth of local government work that WSP already does across the UK.

He was previously development director for the Europe state & local government business at CH2M, which he joined through its 2011 acquisition of Halcrow.

Also joining WSP’s transport & infrastructure team is Adrian Malone, who has been appointed head of digital project delivery and BIM. He joins WSP after a decade with Atkins where his roles included group head of knowledge management and collaboration.

Steve Smith, WSP UK managing director for transport & infrastructure, said: “These two quality appointments are a testament to our commitment to supporting our local government clients and driving digital technology in our 2,500-person transport & infrastructure business. We look forward to the contributions they both will provide to our clients.”

 

