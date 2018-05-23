WSP strengthens transport team

David Stephens

David Stephens has joined WSP from CH2M as head of local government within WSP’s transport & infrastructure strategic business unit. He has been brought in to develop the £100m worth of local government work that WSP already does across the UK.

He was previously development director for the Europe state & local government business at CH2M, which he joined through its 2011 acquisition of Halcrow.

Also joining WSP’s transport & infrastructure team is Adrian Malone, who has been appointed head of digital project delivery and BIM. He joins WSP after a decade with Atkins where his roles included group head of knowledge management and collaboration.

Steve Smith, WSP UK managing director for transport & infrastructure, said: “These two quality appointments are a testament to our commitment to supporting our local government clients and driving digital technology in our 2,500-person transport & infrastructure business. We look forward to the contributions they both will provide to our clients.”