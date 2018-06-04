WSP to design Stirling station revamp

PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

4 Jun Consulting engineering WSP has been appointed to design a new station forecourt for Stirling railway station in Scotland.

Stirling station
Stirling station

The ScotRail project aligns with improvements already being made by Stirling Council to enhance routes to the city’s centre and its bus station.

ScotRail alliance programmes & transformation director Ian McConnell said: “We look forward to working with WSP and seeing the designs for the redevelopment. Stirling is ready for a railway station that matches the dynamic and forward-looking development of the cityscape. 

“With brand new electric trains on the way, we want customers travelling from Stirling to do so from a modern station.”

 

 

