WYG picked for redevelopment of four British diplomatic bases

Redevelopment of the British Embassy in Tehran is one of four projects

The updates to an embassy and three high commissions are being carried out to support the FCO’s ongoing mission to protect and promote UK trade and national security interests in international markets.

The WYG team will lead the design and delivery of projects for the:

British High Commission in Ottawa, Canada;

British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Nigeria;

British High Commission in Maputo, Mozambique;

British Embassy in Tehran, Iran.

The firm’s appointment comes under its role as a supplier on the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) principal support provider (PSP) framework, providing a spectrum of health and safety, surveying and environmental services to facilities and establishments overseas.