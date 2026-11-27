A CGI of the planned college building

The 'state-of-the-art' specialist engineering and motor vehicle training facility will significantly expand the college’s training capabilities, providing modern, purpose-built teaching environments for students studying careers in construction, green engineering, and motor vehicle maintenance.

Replacing the outdated Rhuddlan Automotive Centre, the project is supported by investment from The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation and represents an important step towards addressing regional skills shortages and support the transition towards net zero.

The new centre will bring two specialist training facilities together under one roof, with a cutting-edge motor vehicle workshop on the ground floor and a dedicated construction training space on the first floor.

With construction now underway, Wynne is expecting to finalise the substructure before the end of the year, with the scheme earmarked for completion by November 2027.