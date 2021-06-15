Wynne fills its order book

Construction manager Richard Wynne (left), quantity surveyor David Wynne (centre) and managing director Chris Wynne of Wynne Construction at the Coleg Cambria Yale site that was built by their family business

Wynne Construction, based in Bodelwyddan in north Wales, has built up an £85m order book of eight major projects to ensure it remains busy until the end of 2023 at least.

The largest of the new contracts is the £22m design and build of a new special education needs (SEN) school in Newtown, Powys.

It also has a contract to build a £5m extension and redevelopment at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

Wynne has £25m worth of schemes currently in progress across Wales and the north west of England. These include a £7m design and build project for Flintshire County Council for early years centres across the county, an ongoing £4m design and build extension and redevelopment scheme at Ysgol Glanrafon in Mold and a £3.5m new extension and remodelling of Ysgol Y Faenol in Bangor for Gwynedd Council.

Wynne Construction is also delivering a £5.5m disability respite centre in Colwyn Bay, the £9m design and build of the new Ysgol Corn Hir on the Isle of Anglesey, as well as a new £8.3m medical centre for Great Sutton in Cheshire.

Much of the work comes from the three frameworks for which Wynne Construction is prequalified: the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), the Southeast and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SWWRCF).

Managing director Chris Wynne said: “It is incredibly encouraging to see a very strong order book particularly after a difficult year with the coronavirus pandemic and challenges for the industry. All the hard work and dedication shown daily by every member of staff is being recognised with the continued success of securing new contracts and associated company expansion.”

He added: “With £85m worth of work in the pipeline through to 2023, we can look forward to working with key stakeholders and communities in and around our projects, which span from Carmarthenshire up to Anglesey and across the border into Cheshire. In addition, it’s more positive news for our supply chain, which is sourced locally to each scheme where possible.”

Wynne Construction has taken on nine new employees during the past three months and now has more than 50 staff. Further recruitment is planned.

