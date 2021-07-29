Wynne to build carbon-neutral extension for Welsh school

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi’s extension will be built as part of a wider programme of refurbishments. The new accommodation at the Cardigan secondary will house eight classrooms and three IT suites, with low-energy lighting, and heating provided by air source heat pumps. Power will then be provided by rooftop photovoltaic panels. The extension will be built using offsite-manufactured timber-based structurally insulated panels.

The package of works at the school also includes new windows, improved science provision, a new drama studio, remodelled administration facilities and work to increase the area of the canteen.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction’s delivery of the project will contribute to Ceredigion County Council’s target to become carbon neutral. Wales as a whole is aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Councillor Rhodri Evans, Ceredigion County Council cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “We are very pleased that the Cardigan Secondary School extension will be modern and net zero. This ties in with the council’s commitment to reduce emissions and achieve net zero carbon by 2030.”

Headteacher Nicola James said: “This project is an important part of the history and development of our school, and we are excited to be able to see our beautiful buildings being extended and enhanced for the benefit of pupils and all who work here. The new and improved classroom spaces will provide more opportunities for learning and will allow teachers and staff to focus on maximising educational outcomes.

“We are pleased that Wynne will deliver an energy efficient building which will help us to play our part in bringing emissions down and reducing our impact on the environment.”

Andy Garner, design manager at Wynne Construction, said: “By using our expertise in choosing the right materials, methods and design we can help minimise the impact on the wider environment, as well as provide a modern learning environment for the children of Cardigan.”

Wynne is due on site during the summer holidays, with a ground-breaking ceremony for the extension to be held in the autumn. The project is scheduled to be completed by January 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk