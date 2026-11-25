Chinese machinery manufacturer XCMG Group and autonomous haulage technology specialist EACON Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at Bauma China 2026, elevating their existing partnership to a group-wide level.

According to the companies, the agreement establishes a framework for deeper collaboration covering technology development, international market expansion, and the joint design of Level 4 (L4) cabless autonomous mining trucks built from the ground up to operate without an onboard driver.

The deal builds on several years of joint deployment in China, where the firms report that more than 400 XCMG wide-body and rigid mining trucks equipped with EACON's autonomous system are currently operating across over 10 large open-pit mines. Under the expanded agreement, the two companies aim to integrate EACON's technology across a broader range of XCMG vehicle models to support larger fleet rollouts.

Rather than adapting conventional, driver-based truck platforms, the partners plan to focus on purpose-built cabless architectures with vehicle structures and control systems engineered specifically for driverless operations. The firms claim this integrated design approach will improve heavy-load control, traction management, and autonomous recovery in complex environments, while reducing energy consumption and total cost of ownership.

Alongside domestic deployments, XCMG and EACON intend to use the group-level framework to target overseas mining sectors, building on a memorandum of understanding signed between XCMG Australia and EACON Australia in August 2026.

Zhang Lei, co-founder and chairman of EACON, said: "Building on our established cooperation with XCMG, we are taking an important step towards deeper collaboration and joint product development. From large-scale operation to the forward R&D of autonomous mining trucks, EACON has been consistently exploring a better form of autonomous mining. We look forward to working closely with XCMG to translate these innovations into practical value for mining operations, and providing safer, more efficient and greener autonomous haulage solutions for mines worldwide."