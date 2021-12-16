Xwatch in Leica collaboration

Xwatch Safety Solutions’ excavator height and slew control systems can be paired with Leica Geosystems 2D and 3D machine control systems thanks to a co-operation between the Swiss and UK companies.

The Leica iCON PA80 is now integrated with XWatch XW 4 & 5 series safety systems.

“The integration of our XW series directly into Leica Geosystems MC1 ecosystem is a global first and a true revolution in safety," said Xwatch sales and operation director Dan Leaney.

“With the integration of Xwatch into Leica MC1, we are now not only able to alert the operator but are able to proportionally slow down and stop a machine when a wearable device is detected in a configurable zone,” said Brad Mullis, Leica Geosystems product manager for safety awareness solutions. “In addition, by leveraging Leica ConX cloud solution, comprehensive logs can be downloaded and distributed for analytics within contractors’ existing management processes.”

“The Leica PA80 personal alert solution has been integrated into the Xwatch controller. This takes safety to a whole new level. The wearable device worn by the field personnel can link with all machines on site creating greater awareness and a much safer working environment. Our aim at Xwatch is to evolve safety solutions for the heavy construction industry," Dan Leaney added.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk