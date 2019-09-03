Yanmar dealer expands into southern Scotland

Its depot will be responsible for distributing Yanmar’s portfolio of excavators, carriers and wheel loaders across the borders and the central belt including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

MTS Plant, which was founded in 1986, has been part of the Yanmar Compact Equipment Europe (CEE) UK and Ireland dealer network for six months. Yanmar CEE UK & Ireland sales manager David Cockayne said: “Since appointing MTS Plant to our UK and Ireland dealer network, the company has continued to achieve outstanding results. Already, the team has closed numerous deals and continues to receive rave reviews from site managers, rental companies and equipment operators across Northern England.”

He added that a key corporate priority for Yanmar in the UK is to increase access to its product portfolio for customers nationwide. “Further expanding MTS Plant’s territory was therefore deemed a significant step forward. We’re confident that our range of loaders, carriers and tracked/wheeled excavators will be very well received in Scotland – not just by construction professionals, but farmers and forestry workers too.”

MTS Plant managing director Sarah Black said: “We are thoroughly enjoying working with Yanmar; they are progressive and have a real appetite to do business. The product feedback from new customers experiencing the brand for the first time has been very strong, which has provided MTS Plant with the confidence to expand further into new sales territories. We are delighted to offer the Scottish market greater access and support to a range of market-leading compact equipment.”

