Yanmar names Welsh dealer

Yanmar excavator

Phoenix has more than 100 Yanmar machines in its hire fleet and is now offering them for sale with manufacturer support.

Phoenix Hire & Sales established in 2008 by Gary Derraven. The company has recently acquired new premises for its Cardiff branch, which is set to open in September.

Sales director Jason Derraven said “We took the decision to add plant to our hire product portfolio back in 2012 following a strong increase in customer demand. Sales enquiries soon followed and year on year we have seen a very encouraging growth within our plant sales division.