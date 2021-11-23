  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed November 24 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Yanmar unveils electric excavator prototype

Yanmar unveils electric excavator prototype

1 day Yanmar Compact Equipment has developed its first electric mini excavator prototype.

The Yanmar SV17e
The Yanmar SV17e

The 1.7-tonne battery-powered SV17e is described as “an important strategic step for Yanmar Compact Equipment”.

The machine is being put through field tests ahead of a full market launch at the next Bauma trade fair in Munich, scheduled for October 2022.

Chief executive Giuliano Parodi said. “The SV17e prototype is a clear demonstration of our intent to build a sustainable business for our customers and dealer partners.”

Cedric Durand, product management director, added: “Our prototype is significant because it demonstrates our capability to bring the quality and reliability of our highly respected conventional engine technology into the arena of electrification.

“But we have gone further. As always, the operator is at the heart of this machine, and we have challenged ourselves to deliver the comfort, power, control and precision which we believe will surpass the expectations of professional operators.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »