Yanmar’s new distribution network takes shape

Yanmar revealed last month that it was terminating its nationwide distribution deal with A&Y to set up a regional structure. Further details are now available.

Crumlin Plant Sales, based in Portadown, Northern Ireland, will be responsible for distributing the Yanmar excavator range (1 to 12 tonnes) and carrier portfolio in Northern Ireland and parts of the Republic of Ireland.

New Forest Farm Machinery, based in Ringwood, Hampshire, will cover Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Somerset and the Isle of Wight for the excavators and carrier range.

Dover-based CoPlant will be responsible for Kent, East Sussex and southeast London, distributing Yanmar’s excavator range, as well as carriers and wheeled loaders.

Farol, based in Milton Common in South Oxfordshire, will distribute Yanmar’s excavator range in areas of central and southern England between Oxford and Slough.

Cwmbran-based Phoenix & Hire Sales will cover South Wales, stocking Yanmar excavators, carriers and wheeled loaders.

Worcestershire-based Tallis Amos Group will distribute Yanmar’s crawler excavator range throughout Shropshire, Worcester, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire.

David Cockayne and Bart Verstraete, area sales managers at Yanmar CEE, said: “The UK and Northern Ireland construction market is a key area of focus for us. We are proud to announce the first appointments to our network, which will significantly expand our national coverage.”