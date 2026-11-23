Yellowstone Machinery has announced a distribution partnership with construction equipment manufacturer HUAYEE, bringing a three-model range of compact mini excavators to the UK market.

Operating from a yard near Essex, Yellowstone Machinery says it is targeting small construction firms and private buyers seeking lower-cost machinery alternatives. According to the distributor, HUAYEE has already established a dealer network and customer base in the United States, where the company claims buyers have praised the machines for their affordability, build quality and performance relative to price.

The initial UK line-up comprises three rubber-tracked models equipped with boom swing and designed for restricted-access projects, trenching, fencing, drainage and property maintenance. The smallest unit is the 800kg HY08, which measures 730mm wide, uses a KOOP diesel engine and offers a maximum digging depth of 1,410mm. In the middle of the range is the 1,000kg HY10, which also features a KOOP diesel engine and increases maximum digging depth to 1,655mm. The largest model is the 1,200kg HY12, which is specified with hydraulic pilot controls, extendable tracks and a hydraulic thumb attachment for more demanding groundwork applications.

To counter buyer concerns regarding spare parts, quality control and after-sales support often associated with lower-cost Chinese imports, Yellowstone Machinery reports that every machine undergoes a 60-point UK pre-delivery inspection covering key components and operating functions. The company stated that each excavator is supplied with a 12-month limited warranty, UK spare parts support and free nationwide delivery, which the firm claims typically takes place within 72 hours for in-stock units, subject to site location and access.

Yellowstone Machinery reported that it plans to expand upon its initial three-model offering through continued investment in customer service, parts availability and its UK distribution network.