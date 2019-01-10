Yet another acquisition for RSK

RSK Group founder and CEO Alan Ryder

Pellings, RSK’s latest acquisition, provides surveying, architecture, planning and project management and facilities management services for housing, education and healthcare projects. It has recently worked on a new care home and day centre in Southend on Sea and the redevelopment of Enfield Civic Centre.

Bromley-based Pellings has an annual turnover of £12.5m from its four offices in southeast England and 125 staff.

RSK founder and chief executive officer Alan Ryder said, “In December 2018, we announced a new funding package in the form of a unitranche senior debt facility from funds managed by Ares Capital Europe (Ares) and a revolving credit facility provided by NatWest. This will be used to finance a strategic planned doubling in size over the next few years through the development of new businesses and the acquisition of bolt-on complementary businesses.

“Pellings is one such acquisition and we are delighted to announce our partnership with the company, a growing business that will enhance RSK’s service offering to its clients.”

Pellings will become part of RSK's geosciences and engineering division. The company's current management, including its managing director Richard Claxton, are joining RSK.

Richard Claxton said: "The services we offer at Pellings are unique within the RSK group and will release significant synergies between the two businesses. Our existing client base, particularly in education, healthcare and the public sector, will provide useful introductions for other parts of the RSK group, and RSK will be able to provide several services that we currently subcontract through its internal supply chain. With the support of RSK’s national and international network, we will be able to expand our services to a wider range of sectors in a greater geographical area.”

In the year to March 2017, RSK acquired three businesses: ADAS, Dynamic Sampling and JB Site Investigation. In the financial year 2018, RSK acquired seven businesses: Acies, KMGP, Ian Farmer Associates, Cole Jarman, Up and Under Group, CJ Associates and RSKW.

In the current financial year, RSK has now completed nine acquisitions: Central Alliance, Non Destructive Testing Services, Copeland Wedge Associates, Twig, CAN, PB Drilling, BTS Group, the TBF Contracting businesses and now Pellings.