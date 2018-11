YIT will start work in early December on the €37m (£33m) contract, which is due for completion at the end of May 2020.

The contract covers the construction of a new 37,000m2 warehouse building, which includes a cold store and an office, together with renovation of the existing warehouse building of approximately 27,500m2.

The Rimi Latvia chain operates in 27 towns and cities through 123 stores ranging in size from small express shops to hypermarkets.