York flood scheme switches from piling to grouting

A section of Terry Avenue in York was set to be closed for 18 months during the works for construction of an eight-metre deep wall of concrete piles to stop water ingress during flooding.

After residents express concern, a less disruptive solution has been decided upon: grout injection.

This means that the work is expected to take 12 months, instead of 18 months, and will not need large piling rigs so should be less intrusive to local residents.

Environment Agency project director Ben Hughes said: “It is great news that a new less invasive solution, and one that takes six months less time, has been found. This will cause significantly less disruption to people than would otherwise have been the case.”

Mr Hughes added that significant preparatory work is needed before the underground grouting can take place, meaning large scale excavation is required along the narrow river frontage. He said: “During our investigations in October a number of incidents arose where work had to stop and members of the public needed to be escorted through the active working area.

“This caused significant delay to even these minor works and to ensure Terry Avenue was fully reopened on time we had to impose a 24 hour road closure for vehicles. Unfortunately these issues are out of our control and we can only conclude that it is not viable to safely accommodate the public in these areas during the main works.”

The Environment Agency submitted a planning application in March 2019 with its proposals to better protect Clementhorpe from flooding. The planning application is expected to be heard in March/April 2020, with the aim of work starting in late spring/early summer.

For details of the £45m York flood alleviation scheme, see environment-agency.gov.uk

