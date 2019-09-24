York Guildhall gets Vinci revamp

Vinci executives and city councillors gather at the Guildhall

The Guildhall is a collection of Grade I, II* and II listed buildings – built around a 15th century hall and riverside meeting room. Extensive rebuilding work was carried out following the Baedeker bombing raids in 1942 but since then it has only received reactive maintenance and repairs.

Recent surveys have revealed significant structural problems with the tower on the north side of the site, which is subsiding and cracking. The main roofs also need replacing to prevent further leaks.

Vinci’s work for City of York Council starts with underpinning to stabilise the building and protecting it from water damage.

The redevelopment includes modern elements surrounding the historic core, including office space, community facilities, a cafe, a new riverside restaurant and better access for local residents.

City of York Council initially gave Interserve a £9m contract for the work in August 2017 but pulled out at the end of the first stage of a two-stage contract when it emerged that more work was involved than first expected. The contract was then re-tendered. [See our previous report here.]

Vinci Construction UK director Chris Winspear said: “It’s an exciting opportunity which will greatly benefit the community and residents of York.”

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: “This is the first significant investment in Guildhall for 60 years. The extensive restoration will protect the buildings for another 50-60 years. It isn’t enough to just restore and secure the building – respecting its heritage means reviving Guildhall’s central role in the civic, social and business life of our city.”

