York tenders £47m housing schemes

Artist's impression on the Burnholme development

The tender notice has been published for York’s Burnholme and Duncombe Barracks housing development programme.

The contract is split into two lots: Lot 1 is for Duncombe Barracks and Lot 2 is for Burnholme.

The Duncombe Barracks site, purchased by the city council from the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association in August 2019, is 0.66 hectares and will have a total of 34 dwellings. These will be 11 one-bed apartments and 23 family homes ranging from two to four bedrooms. The council hopes that the housing will be Passivhaus certified.

The Burnholme housing site is the latest phase of the redevelopment of the former Burnholme College. The 1.77-hectare residential development will have 71 houses and 14 apartments, all of which are to be timber framed.

Estimated contract value for both sites is £43m to £47.5m

The aim is to start construction on site in December 2021 and complete in summer 2023

Artist's impression on the Duncombe Barracks development

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk