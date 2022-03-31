Your Housing remediation framework

Your Housing sets up groundworks framework

Your Housing’s framework for site remediation works comprises 14 contractors across three lots and will run for four years until 2022 to 2026.

Total value is estimated at £20m.

The three lots are according to the value of projects: less than £1m, (Lot1); £1m-£5m (Lot2); and more than £5m+ (Lot3).

The framework will be used by Your Housing’s development team to remediate land before building new homes.

In alphabetical order, the chosen suppliers are:

Dunton Environmental

Englobe Regeneration UK

Environmental Protection Strategies (EPS)

John F Hunt Regeneration

Keltbray Built Environment

LK Remediate

McAuliffe Civil Engineering

P Casey (Land Reclamation)

PP O’Connor Group

Sanctus

Sirius Remediation

Squibb Group

Vertase FLI

VHE Construction

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk