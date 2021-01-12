Zaha Hadid Architects picked for 400m Shenzhen tower

Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base will serve the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, integrating clusters of corporate headquarters within a hub accommodating some 300,000 employees. It will include venues for international conferences, exhibitions, cultural and art programmes, as well as residential developments, a transportation centre, botanical grasslands and a coastal zone with wetlands.

Tower C, designed by ZHA, will be at the intersection of the city’s planned north-south green axis and Shenzhen’s east-west urban corridor. It will connect directly with the adjacent park and plazas, with terraced landscape extending upwards within its two towers. ZHA said that the design invites the public into the heart of the building where cultural and leisure attractions are housed in sweeping bridges that tie the towers together and give panoramic views of the city.

ZHA has developed 3D modelling tools that have been used to optimise efficiencies in architectural massing, orientation and facade-to-floor ratios. Tower C is designed as two towers at nearly 400m, providing column-free naturally-lit office space, shopping, entertainment and dining amenities, together with a hotel, convention centre and cultural facilities with exhibition galleries.

The double-insulated, unitised glass curtain wall of Tower C’s design steps the glazing as vertical channels for self-shading and incorporates features within the channels to draw outside air through cavities, providing natural and hybrid ventilation with environmental control for each floor.

The tower will be connected with the district’s smart management systems for continually monitoring of external and interior conditions. Indoor environmental controls will adjust in real time to reduce energy consumption. The design will also incorporate water-collection and recycling as well as photovoltaics to harvest solar energy for the district.

Aquaponics gardens on all terraced levels will filter contaminants from the local environment and low-volatile organic compound materials will be installed to minimise indoor pollutants and particulates. Tower C’s procurement will also target embodied carbon reductions and recycled materials.

