Zaha Hadid wins Beijing design contest

The International Exhibition Centre is located next to the city’s Capital International Airport and is used for conferences, trade fairs and industry expos.

The exhibition space will be expanded by the new 438,500m2 Phase II designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The layout’s series of interconnecting lines and geometries takes inspiration from the textures of glazed tubular ceramic tile roofs within traditional Chinese architecture. It features a copper colour and large recessed windows.

A central north-south axis is the primary connecting space between the east and west exhibition halls. It also helps define shared courtyards for informal meetings in landscaped gardens, cafes and outdoor public event spaces. Secondary bridges at higher levels add a further layer of connectivity between the centre’s facilities.

The conference centre and hotel are located to the north of the site; movement of people, goods and vehicles throughout the centre is divided into three separate routes to aid circulation.

A composite roof system is designed to insulate the interior and provide maximum sound absorption. The roof’s symmetric geometries create a lightweight large-span structure to provide a column-free flexible space that can quickly adapt to changes in exhibitions and the nature of use.

Modular fabrication and construction methods will minimise the centre’s construction time, investment and operational costs.

Solar arrays will harvest renewable energy while a smart building management system will adjust the centre’s hybrid ventilation as required. Natural ventilation will be supported when necessary by HVAC equipment.

Rainwater collection and grey water recycling will complement the gardens and natural landscaping, while usage of sustainable building technologies will target minimum embodied carbon and emissions.

