ZHA wins Rail Baltica design contest

The terminal Ülemiste in Tallinn in Estonia will be the starting point of the line connecting Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius with the European high-speed rail network.

The Ülemiste terminal is designed as a connecting public bridge used by the local community as well as multi-modal transport hub for commuters, national and international rail passengers in addition to air travellers using the adjacent Tallinn airport.

Circulation routes through the building have determined the station’s spatial geometry to aid navigation and the smooth integration of bus, tram and rail lines that intersect at the terminus.

“I have been constantly informed about the developments in the Ülemiste area and in light of the works presented to the public today, I am more than convinced that the area is becoming one of the most attractive and, in terms of infrastructure, synergistic in Tallinn,” said Taavi Aas, Estonia’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure. “A true multi-modal transport hub is emerging, with rail, bus and air traffic coming together there in the future.”

Rail Baltic Estonia announced the international design competition for the terminal station in Ülemiste in May 2019. The competition ended on 3rd September and was judged by a nine-member jury.

