Chinese manufacturer Zoomlion is using the bama China exhibition to showcase artificial intelligence applications across its cranes, concrete machinery, earthmoving, mining and aerial work platform ranges.

Simultaneously, Zoomlion is presenting its independently developed Z01 bipedal humanoid robot alongside its Zbrain industrial embodied intelligence system and industrial internet platform.

On the heavy earthmoving front, the 400-tonne class electric-powered ZE4000GEL ultra-large excavator is on display. The manufacturer is also showing the ZT118EV for autonomous operation and the ZE650G for remote-controlled operation.

For smaller job sites, cabless mini excavators and skid-steer loaders are performing AI-enabled autonomous tasks in simulated European redevelopment scenarios.

Zoomlion reports that new-energy models account for half of the high-end equipment on show. Highlights include a 73-metre electric boom pump truck alongside right-hand-drive machinery and models engineered to meet regional certification requirements across Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

The manufacturer states that its electric, hybrid and plug-in technologies are designed to reduce energy consumption and operating costs across international markets.