Brutal Digger builds a following

This is Evgeny Akhtyrtsev. He is a heavy machine operator working for a small independent construction company in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Going by the name Brutal Digger, he is pushing to become an international social media star. He posts regular images and videos on Instagram and YouTube of construction projects he is working on, in and around Kaliningrad.

So far, he has clocked up more than 10,000 fans, followers, subscribers, likers, or whatever.

The company he works for has six construction machines, including a couple of Korean machines that he’s particularly keen on.

The company first bought a 22-tonne Hyundai R210LC-9 in 2017 from a Polish seller – this machine now has more than 10,000 hours on the clock. Then last year it went back to the same dealer for a 22-tonne R220LC-9A. This has clocked up 8,100 hours.

“We initially bought the Hyundai machines as we required excavators with additional hydraulic lines,” says Brutal Digger. “The Hyundai’s also offered an excellent quality-price-ratio.”

He says: “As an operator, I really like the power output of both Hyundai’s and the many other features of the machines, which include the ergonomics of the Hyundai cab, which has been designed with the operator in mind and is very comfortable for long working days.”

