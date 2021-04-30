Crushing bucket adds value for Spark Contracting

Spark Contracting has been operating in Cambridgeshire for nearly 10 years offering a range of services including groundworks, landscaping, archaeological digs, ground surveys and demolition jobs.

With the recent purchase of an MB BF60 crushing bucket, it has a new weapon in its armoury. Whatever project they are working on, the crushing bucket should save time, transport and money.

If working on a demolition project the demolished materials can be crushed and re-used on site, meaning no haulage, no tippers, no buying in new materials and no landfill costs.

In addition, with the increase in demand for crushing on site, the crushing bucket will allow them to offer purely a recycling service out on customer sites.

Owner David Spark says: “We can offer onsite crushing with one man and one machine, making it more cost effective for both us on our projects, and for clients wanting to use us for recycling their materials. The investment will be worth it as it will bring in more business for us and give us more happy customers.”

He had seen MB Buckets on social media and at the Plantworx show, so he contacted MB dealer Worsley Plant to find out more.

Worsley Plant area sales manager Matt Giddings arranged a trial of the bucket which proved it could crush 200 tonnes of material in a day.

Matt Giddings said: “David had done his research and knew that it was the model he wanted to invest in. MB Crushing Buckets are the market leaders. Arranging the trial allowed him to see how it worked more closely and helped to cement his decision that it would be a huge benefit to his future business.”

David Spark confirms: “We chose MB as I’d done my research, read the reviews and knew it was classed as one of the toughest and most reliable crushers on the market.”