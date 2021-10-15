Doosan completes DL-7 wheeled loader family

Like the larger models in the series, the 12-tonne DL200-7 has a Stage V compliant engine and provides higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, Doosan promises.

Power is provided by a Perkins 1204J 4-cylinder Stage V engine with an output of 106 kW (144 HP) at 2200 rpm. The aftertreatment system is composed of a selective catalytic reduction module, an oxidation catalyst and a long-life particulate filter to reduce emissions.

“High-pressure fuel injection and precise timing provide highly efficient fuel burn and perfect combustion,” the publicity materials says.

The Doosan Smart Guidance System (DSGS) is a new feature that analyses the driving behaviour of the operator to achieve the most fuel-efficient operation. The DSGS provides a score and guide (the Score-Graph) of the operator’s driving pattern to show fuel economy, efficiency and durability by category.

The new cab on the DL200-7 has a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL-5 model, to minimise blind spots. LED working lights are installed on the cab (two front, two rear as standard, with the option of four or six each at the front and rear). The lights on the rear bonnet have an automatic strobe function to indicate when the loader is reversing. An air compressor with air blower is available as an option, to clean the cab. There is also an option of electrically adjustable rear view mirrors.

Advanced electronic controls include the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel, helping to prevent machine theft. The Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock/unlock, door release, searching and other functions. The control panel also has a pair of USB sockets.

The heated Grammer Actimo XXL seat has adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, and a pneumatic lumbar function.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick is integrated in the armrest. Features available via the EMCV system include Automatic Return-to-Dig, Bucket Tilt Kick-out and the Bucket crowd stop position and shock prevention for higher operator comfort. The sensitivity of the joystick control can be set according to operator preference using the Doosan Smart Touch system on the eight-inch touchscreen.

The DL200-7 wheel loader is equipped as standard with a third spool valve with settable flow and detent function, providing a constant flow for hydraulically driven attachments. A fourth spool valve is available as an option.

It has an updated hydrostatic transmission (HST) and new stronger torque proportional differential (TPD) axles as standard. The hydrostatic transmission provides four range steps to limit final speed, five different traction modes and engine revs settings in combination with seven speed limits in first gear to optimise hydraulic tool applications. Optional limited slip differentials at the front and rear maximise traction on soft or muddy ground with no need for a manual differential lock.

The standard bucket capacity on the DL200-7 is 2.0 cubic metres. The Z-kinematic lift arm delivers high breakout forces and lifting capacities, especially for heavy materials, and a large dump angle for unloading sticky materials. The DL200-7 is also available as an HL version, featuring a high lift arm and 300 kg counterweight, where higher dump heights are required.

The lift arm is cushioned by a hydro-pneumatic accumulator linked to the lift hydraulic system, acting as a shock absorber. This results in less stress on the structure of the machine, less shaking, no loss of material and higher travel speeds, Doosan says.

Brief specifications for Doosan DL200-7 wheeled loader: