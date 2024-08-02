Engcon launches new finger grab

According to Engcon, its new finger grab “takes the handling and lifting of twigs, branches and logs to a whole new level”.

It is equipped with EC-Oil as standard, for changing hydraulic attachments or disconnecting the tiltrotator.

Developed in collaboration with Hultdins, a Swedish manufacturer or grapples and saws, the finger grab opens smoothly and softly for handling debris, Engcon promises.

"The finger grab is a good addition to our range of tools," says product manager Martin Engström. "Thanks to our close dialogue with our end customers, we can develop products that we know there is a need for on the market, and the finger grab in combination with EC-Oil is an excellent example of this."