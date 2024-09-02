Epiroc adds to Demolition Pulverizer series

Epiroc’s new DP 2320 with Performance Booster is suitable for carriers in the 18- to 29-tonne range and comes with a service weight of 2,350 kg.

The larger DP 4220 (pictured above) fits carriers in the 38- to 57-tonne class and has a service weight of 4,220 kg.

Epiroc says that its Demolition Pulverizer range stands out as the Performance Booster can be retrofitted onto existing attachments. Unlike other pulverizers on the market that require different bodies to withstand the load of a Performance Booster, the slim modular design can cope with the additional power, it says.

The Epiroc Performance Booster elevates the Demolition Pulverizer performance by a claimed 20%. But itot only boosts power, it also reduces jaw cycle time by up to 25%, contributing to increased productivity.

The design of the DP 2320 and DP 4220 eliminates the need for cylinder rod protection, Epiroc says, and the 360° endless hydraulic rotation makes them easier to manipulate.