Finning welcomes Cat fans to Cannock

Members of the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club – ACMOC – visited Finning’s Cannock operations to see behind the scenes.

They were given a tour of the latest Cat machinery, including a Cat 395 hydraulic excavator, a Cat 770 off-highway truck, Cat D6 and D3 dozers, a Cat 14 motor grader and a Cat 986 wheeled loader. They also got to see a rebuild project in action.

Founded in 1991, ACMOC has thousands of members from around the world with an interest in the history of Caterpillar machinery.

Hayley Brown, brand and events marketing manager at Finning UK & Ireland, said: “The group all have a shared passion for Cat machines – old and new. While many of the members are collectors of antique machines, there are current owners and operators in the club too, including Tom Balls from JC Balls & Sons.

“During their visit we took the members on a tour around the Cannock site and workshops. As part of this, the visitors were able to see a Cat 345C hydraulic excavator rebuild in action, which the group was impressed to see.

“Engineers explained the rebuild process and how the machine would then proceed to the final paint stage before being handed over to the customer in early June. This was of particular interest to the group as they were able to see first-hand that Cat machines can be rebuilt to have many new lives.”

ACMOC president Bodie Hunter said: “We are so grateful to Finning for inviting us to host our AGM at the Cannock site and making us all feel so welcome. It was impressive to see the site in action and share this with our members, who are all huge Caterpillar enthusiasts.”