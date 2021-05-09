Kings Heath Demolition makes Doosan its preferred brand

Among the new arrivals are Kings Heath Demolition’s first three mini-excavators – a Doosan DX17Z, a DX27Z and a DX63-3.

The order also includes three of the larger Doosan DX225LC-5 crawler excavators. This 22.1-tonner joins the company’s existing DX140LC-5 and DX225LC-5 machines.

Senior contracts manager Tony Nicholls says: “With the new Doosan DX17Z, DX27Z and DX63-3, we are adding mini-excavators to our fleet for the first time. These machines meet the increasing demand in the market for indoor demolition and refurbishment work, involving work in confined spaces and basements. We are beginning to see an uptick in this type of project, including the conversion of existing multi-storey office buildings into new apartments in urban locations and the new Doosan mini-excavators are perfect for this type of work.”

The first new Doosan crawler excavator purchased by Kings Heath Demolition was a 14.4-tonne DX140LC-5. This machine, along with the DX225LC-5 models subsequently added, sufficiently impressed the drivers, that the company switched brands and has only purchased Doosan in the last four years.

“When you add how much our drivers like the Doosan machines to the impeccable service offered by Murley Construction, it has been a simple decision to keep adding more Doosan excavators,” Tony Nicholls says.