Komatsu unveils Dash 11 wheeled loaders

Two new Dash 11 generation wheeled loaders from Komatsu feature a new engine described as being characterised by its offer of high torque at low speeds.

The new generation wheeled loaders are powered by a newly-developed Komatsu diesel engine that is combined with a Komatsu-designed hydro-mechanical-transmission (HMT). This, it is claimed, results in “unmatched performance, power reserves, fuel efficiency and ease of operation”.

The WA475-11 is claimed to be 14% more fuel efficient than its Dash 10 predecessor, while the WA485-11 is claimed to be 29% more fuel efficient than its predecessor, the WA480-8.

A constant variable gear ratio keeps the engine in a highly efficient fuel zone, Komatsu says, while the variable speed control makes it possible to adapt the machine's maximum speed to the requirements of the task. The adjustable variable traction control effectively limits wheel spin in difficult ground conditions.

Compared to the WA480-8, the WA485-11 has been given an upgrade in payload and bucket capacity. All machine components have been adapted to a permanent payload of 8,800 kg and can be increased to 9,300 kg in an aggregate handling variant.

The engine meets EU Stage V emission standards thanks to a Komatsu diesel particulate filter (KDPF) and a selective catalyst reduction (SCR) system, requiring AdBlue. The diesel particulate filter needs to be replaced only every 8,000 hours, and this interval can be extended by using particularly low-ash engine oils.

Another new feature is the variable power control, which enables the lifting speed to be controlled independently of the accelerator pedal. The optimised Z-bar linkage offers up to 20% more lifting power and a higher production rate of tonnes per hour, the manufacturer says, while the hydraulic response time and tipping/lifting speed can be adjusted to specific application requirements.

The new cab offers all-round glazing and an interior noise level reduced to 70 dB(A). The heated rear window is angled to prevent dirt from sticking to it. The lever console has a new command control switch and is adjustable on a five-way axis for each operator. The increased internal air pressure helps to prevent dust from entering the cab.

A new air-suspended seat dampens vibrations for a more comfortable driving experience. The seat-mounted electronic pilot control levers have been redesigned to improve comfort and reduce operator fatigue. Assistance functions such as “automatic bucket filling” are also designed to help maintain productivity.

A digital driver information system provides machine data, including KDPF status, AdBlue levels and fuel consumption. Messages from the ECO control system are displayed in real time during operation and on the exit screen when the ignition is turned off. The ECO control menu allows the operator to check operating logs and fuel consumption.

Another innovation is a newly developed Angle-Feedback-Joystick-Steering (AFJS) without a steering wheel, which gives the driver feedback on the steering angle already achieved at any time via the position of the steering lever. Another benefit of this system, according to Komatsu, is the elimination of the steering column, which helps to improve visibility of the work platform and space.

The programmable engine management system automatically switches the engine off when idling or lets the engine run to cool down after leaving the cab and then switches off automatically later.

For cleaning and maintenance, the radiator fan swings out and an electrically tilting hood provides access to the engine compartment. Additional side doors provide access for daily checks and maintenance.