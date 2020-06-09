Kramer's compact loaders

Following my posts earlier this month about Yanmar’s B75W and Liebher’s A 910 and A 912 baggers, this is my third time in as many weeks focusing on compact wheeled loaders.

Kramer’s 5035 (pictured below) has an 18.5kW / 25.2hp Yanmar engine, a bucket tipping load of 1,140kg and an operating weight of 1,920kg.

The Kramer 5040 (pictured above) has a 28.5kW / 38.8hp Yanmar engine, a bucket tipping load of 1,400kg and an operating weight of 2,070kg.

Both of the 5-series models are designed to get not tight places, at 1.26 metres wide, and are light enough to tow on a car trailer

And with three types of steering to select from – all wheel, front wheel and crab – they are designed for maximum manoeuvrability on site.

The distinctive Kramer styling includes easy-access cab and large glass screens all around. Both side windows can be opened by 180 degrees.

There is also the option of a tilt-adjusting steering column.

The 5040 has a new Smart Driving PRO feature available as an optional to maximise fuel efficiency. Power Mode uses the complete engine output for fast loading cycles and also for work in excavated material. Eco Mode gives the same travel speed but with a reduced engine speed (and hence less noise), for jobs like stacking work where the full system power is not required.

The third operator mode is called Low-Speed Control, operated via the accelerator pedal. Thus when the engine speed is freely adjustable, the forward travel speed can not only be controlled via the handset control but also comfortably and sensitively using the accelerator. This operator mode is designed for applications with attachments, such as a rotary sweeper or a mower.

The driver can change between these three operator modes by pressing a button.