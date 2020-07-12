Liebherr's telescopic wheeled loader

Liebherr describes it as “a unique multifunctional machine which combines the lift height and reach of a regular telescopic loader with the productive material handling capacity of a classic wheel loader”.

It is based on the Speeder L 509 Stereoloader and can reach a top speed of 23mph as standard thanks to the hydrostatic travel drive.

With its telescopic lift arm, the L 509 Tele can reach 4.8 metres with a fork attachment and has an articulated tipping load of 3.8 tonnes.

Thanks to the integrated z-bar kinematics the telescopic lift arm enables the operator to load containers and lorries or stack loading material.

The combination of articulated steering and the steered rear axle makes the new L 509 Tele a tool worthy of consideration for all sorts of applications from landscaping to recycling.

It has a newly designed hydraulic quick coupler to switch between attachments.

Since the telescopic arm means that the operator could be spending a lot of the time looking up rather than ahead, the cab has a clear sunroof.

A mini-joystick on the control lever is used for retracting and extending the lift arm as well as controlling hydraulic work tools. To make working with the telescopic lift arm even easier, the “Comfort operation Tele” is an optional extra. This includes automatic bucket return-to-dig, programmable auto lifting and auto lowering as well as visualisation of the equipment position on the display.

The overload warning system, included as standard, consists of a load torque limit and a load torque indicator on the display to keep the operator informed on the bearing load situation and machine stability. When approaching safe lifting, the overload warning system automatically slows movements down, and to a standstill if necessary. The telescopic lift arm can then only be used to return to safety, to improve the stability of the machine. There is also an acoustic signal and a visual warning on the display if the maximum load is exceeded.