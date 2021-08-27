Mecalac adds tiltrotators

The new MR50 and MR60 tiltrotators are available for Mecalac crawler excavators and wheeled excavators fitted with the Connect hydraulic quick coupler.

This integrated solution consists of a tiltrotator between two factory-fitted Connect quick couplers, alongside a specially-designed grading bucket. The tiltrotators allow 360° rotation in both directions, as well as a 40° tilt left and right for various attachments, including grapples.

Véronique Kennerson, Mecalac’s excavator product specialist, explains: “Fully integrated into the machine, our tiltrotators further enhance the versatility and productivity of Mecalac excavators. Thanks to their sandwich mounting between two Connect quick couplers, the operator can easily remove either the tool or the entire tool-tiltrotator system to immediately resume work with a 4x1 or loader bucket, for example.

“Another great advantage is that the Mecalac Tiltrotator, while extremely robust and powerful, is also one of the lightest on the market.”

The particular kinematics of Mecalac excavators makes them ideal for tiltrotators, the company says. The position of the base of the boom, sunk back into the upperworks, provides counterweight when a load is added to the end of the stick. The two-piece boom with offset kinematics adds versatility when used with the tiltrotator. The offset at the top of the boom (standard), combined with the tiltrotator, further increases the 360° capabilities of the excavators.

The Mecalac MR50 and MR60 tiltrotator option includes dedicated multi-function joysticks, various tiltrotator configurations and settings as well as “Home” (return to operator preset position) and “Bucket Shake” functions.

To further meet the needs of operators, Mecalac Tiltrotators are available with or without a grab module. Acting as a grapple, this allows objects to be grabbed and moved while keeping the tool mounted on the tiltrotator.

Mecalac tiltrotators are already available for the 11MWR and 9MWR wheeled excavators. Over the coming months, they will gradually be introduced for the 8MCR and 10MCR crawler skid excavators, followed by the 15MWR wheeled excavator, the 15MC crawler excavator and finally the 12MTX wheeled excavator loader.