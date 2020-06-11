New Yanmars support Pooley Bridge replacement

The original 250-year-old stone crossing over the River Eamont was destroyed by floods in 2015. Finally a new stainless steel road bridge is re-connecting the local community at Pooley Bridge.

Local firm Waitings Ltd had the contract to supply plant to the project and bought some new kit specially for the job – a Yanmar ViO50 midi excavator (above) and C30R tracked dumper (below), supplied by local Yanmar dealer Taylor & Braithwaite.

Established in Penrith in 1970 with a single digger, Waitings today turns over £12m a year and employs 120 staff, with an in-house haulage fleet and plant hire division.

Waitings director of operations Adrian Ash says: “We’ve been really impressed with the performance of both Yanmar machines. They not only helped us to complete the Pooley Bridge project, but will be used for other major infrastructure projects in the future.

“Designed with the user in mind, their performance is hugely impressive and their build quality really sets the standards. With zero tail swing, the ViO machine is perfect for operating in small spaces – important for the vast majority of contracts we deliver."

Ian Burton, sales director at Taylor & Braithwaite, added: “We first started working with Waitings Ltd more than ten years ago and have worked closely with the team ever since. We were delighted to help specify new equipment for the Pooley Bridge project and are pleased to hear such positive feedback.

“Yanmar equipment is designed with the user firmly in mind, manufactured with the highest quality components and integrates the latest operator technologies. Although we’re only a relatively new Yanmar dealer, the brand is hugely respected and we’re already seeing significant demand for the latest models.”

Watch the Eric Wright Group video below and, while centre stage is rightly taken by Sarens’ giant 1200-tonne capacity Gottwald AK680-3 lattice boom truck crane, you might also catch sight of Waitings’s new Yanmar machinery.