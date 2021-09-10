Video showcases Hitachi ducks

There is the ZX150W-7, the ZX155W-7, the ZX180W-7 and two new short-tail swing models – the ZX135W-7 and ZX175W-7 – all boasting up to 7% less fuel consumption than the previous models.

The smallest model in the range, the ZX135W-7, is based on the larger ZX155W-7 and is equipped with the same engine. It has a compact 360-degree swing radius (1,740mm to the rear and 1,750mm at the front) for confined spaces. The newly developed ZX175W-7 also has ‘exceptional digging force and lifting capacity’, Hitachi says.

“When you take delivery of a new Hitachi wheeled excavator, you become part of the latest generation of a global family,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) excavator product manager Wilbert Blom. “Whatever vision our customers wish to create, we have the products, people, solutions and services they need to make it become a reality – empowering them to take control of their world.”

Watch the video below and make you own mind up.