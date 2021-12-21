Warwick Ward supports expanding contractor

M&J Evans is a regular customer of Case Construction Equipment and its dealer Warwick Ward.

It recently purchased 20 Case tracked excavators equipped with 360-degree cameras and SiteWatch telematics. The machines are a mix of CX-210 and CX-130 models, made by Sumitomo in Japan for Case.

M&J Evans plant and transport manager Philip McEvilly says that the company’s geographic expansion has fuelled demand for new equipment: “We’re active on nearly 200 sites across the UK, have expanded our base into a regional office to support our customers in Yorkshire, and recently acquired Swindon-headquartered Flynn Group, developing our footprint in the southwest.”

Philip McEvilly has a team of 50 staff who manage more than 4,000 pieces of equipment, ranging from small tools, lifting equipment, vans, cars and HGVs, through to dumpers, rollers, dump trucks, dozers and excavators.

“Sourcing new equipment in the current supply situation is challenging, but Case supplied the eleven CX-210s and nine CX-130s to specification and within our timeframe,” he says. “Safety is our priority, which is why the 360-degree cameras was an essential part of the specification. SiteWatch telematics will provide valuable cost and productivity data, enabling us to monitor and evaluate fuel savings and the resulting TCO [total cost of ownership] improvements. The added benefit was working with the team at Warwick Ward’s Barnsley office, which is close to our expanding office in Sheffield.”

Warwick Ward area sales executive for the midlands, Martin Brain (pictured above with Philip McEvilly), says: “The Case excavators built in Japan have been long recognised as a market leader in their field. We were able to demonstrate both the CX130D and CX210D models extensively to M&J Evans. Following excellent feedback from all the operators regards machine power, precision, and ease of control with a state-of-the-art cab and excellent fuel economy we were able to secure the deal.”

Philip McEvilly concludes: “To support our growth, we need equipment that’s fit-for-purpose in every respect, so will be reviewing reliability, operator comfort, fuel savings and total cost of ownership of our new Case excavator fleet over the coming months. The good news is that we’ve already had great feedback from our operators.”