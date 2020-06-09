XCMG's battery digger, powered by Cummins

Anyone brave or foolish enough to have gambled with the rising threat of Covid-19 and travelled to Las Vegas in mid-March to mingle with the masses at the Conexpo trade fair may have seen the XE35U-E on XCMG’s stand.

It was there just as a demonstrator machine – a prototype – to show off capability. It is back in China now, doing the rounds of customer demonstrations.

The battery-powered XE35U-E is a 3.5-tonne excavator developed in collaboration with Cummins.

The project is part of a wider agreement between Cummins and XCMG to collaborate on research, development and integration of technologies across a range of products.

It has a Cummins electric powertrain customised for mini excavators and is powered by Cummins BM5.7E battery modules, delivering 45 kWh of battery power. Each battery module is designed for high shock and vibration capability to endure harsh construction site conditions. The batteries need a six-hour charge (which effectively means overnight) to work an eight-hour shift.

“Precise matching between motor and hydraulic system creates an efficient, reliable and quiet drive system, making it ideal for use in urban and suburban construction,” the publicity blurb says.