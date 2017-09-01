News » Over £20m » £30m Maybole bypass up for grabs » published 1 Sep 2017
£30m Maybole bypass up for grabs
Transport Scotland is inviting contractors to apply to participate in the procurement to construct the £30m Maybole bypass in South Ayrshire.
The successful bidder will be required to build 5.2km of bypass and associated junctions.
Once complete the scheme will separate local road users from traffic travelling longer distances, particularly to the ports of Stranraer and Cairnryan. The local high street suffers from lorries passing through on their way to and from the ports.
Minister for transport & islands Humza Yousaf said: “The Scottish government remains committed to delivering this strategic link, which serves the Ayrshire and Northern Ireland ferry ports, at the earliest possible opportunity. Completion will reduce the congestion within the town, bringing much needed relief for the local Maybole community whilst improving journey times for long distance road users.”
Work is expected to get underway on the Maybole bypass in 2018.
Transport Scotland has also published the contract notice for a £9m scheme on the A9 at Berriedale Braes in the far north of Scotland, which is designed to improve the road alignment and an existing tight hairpin bend.
The procurement documents are available at: www.publictendersscotland.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk
